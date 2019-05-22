Funeral service for Greata Roberson 71, will be Thursday, May 23, at 11 am at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church with Rev, Henry Cooley, officiatiing. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Roberson passed away on May 16, 2019. Mrs. Roberson retired for Oxford City School System. Mrs. Roberson's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her children:Jeanine Roberson, Katrina Roberson, Sirita Roberson; sister Phyllis ( Clarence) Shuford, granddaughters: ShaGreata Roberson, Carolyn Wright and ShaReatha Spell; in-laws: James Wades, J.B. Roberson(Joyce), John L. Roberson (Pamela Prince), Willie J. Roberson, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt and Ester Butler Hanna, husband, Robert Hayes Roberson and brother, Emmitt Hanna Jr. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2019