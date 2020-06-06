Gregory Clifton Urso
Funeral service for Mr. Gregory Clifton Urso, 56, of Jacksonville will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday June 8, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Roger Griffith and Reverend David Bolin officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from noon until time of the service at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Mr. Urso passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by Jim Bowden, grandparents, RC and Vera Shew and George and Vester Urso. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Frieda S. Urso; mother Judy Bowden, father, Joey (Glenda) Urso; children, James (Christy) Ford, and Maliea (Rafael) Cartagena; grandchildren, Skyla Ford; brother, Adam Weldon; sisters, Angie (Eric) Weaver, and Kelly Smith; nieces and nephews, Zack Holcombe, Anna Holcombe, Owen Battles, Lana Nelson, Adam Smith, and Isabella Weldon. Greg always enjoyed trips to the river with his boat, and riding around on his buggy "making memories he always said." He was a graduate of Alexandria High School. He was of the Methodist faith. He was retired from Union Foundry and worked at the Cotton Mill in Jacksonville for many years. Pallbearers will be Scott Hollingsworth, Ronnie Dickman, Rocky Meeks, Allen Bonds, Owen Battles, and Bill Maxwell. Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com. Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
