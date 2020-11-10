Gregory Paul Blair, 84, died Monday November 3, 2020 at his home in Anniston, AL. He was born in Millerville, Alabama to father George Washington Blair and mother Margaret Gladys Little. Greg attended Noble Street Elementary, Anniston High School, and graduated from Bibb Graves High School in Millerville, Alabama. He was a very kind, compassionate man, always thinking of others before himself. He was a hard worker and entrepreneur his entire life. Greg was a millwright at Southern Plating and Oxford Plating where he worked for many years until his retirement. He was always generous to those in need. Greg had an intelligent and creative mind, could make anything with his hands, and loved his family very much. He had faith in God, and a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Mr. Blair was survived by his loving wife Suretta Blair, his daughter Deborah Taylor and husband Sam of Oxford, AL, grandsons Chris Taylor of Baltimore, MD, Matthew Blair and wife Bethany of Anniston, AL, Josh Taylor of Charleston, SC, his great-granddaughters Annabel, Evelyn, Lucy and Joanna Blair, and his sister Carol Willingham and husband David of Anniston, AL. He was preceded in death by his son Van C. Blair of Oxford, AL, and his brother, James Michael Blair of Anniston, AL. There was a graveside service for family and friends Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00p at Forestlawn Gardens in Anniston, AL. There was a private family gathering at the Blair's home following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Blair has requested donations be made to the Salvation Army for abused women and children or to a charity of one's own choosing. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.

