Memorial service for Mr. Gregory Reed Anderson, 66, of Jacksonville, AL., will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Reverend Gary Burns Officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Anderson passed away on December 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Keelie Anderson; parents, Fred and Thelma Anderson. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Stan (Crystal) Anderson, and Daye Anderson; grandchildren; Cole Williams, Gracie Fielding, Jackson Fielding, Reed Anderson, and Lilly Anderson; great-grandchild, Rylan Smith; brothers, Jimmy Anderson and Phillip Anderson; nephew, Brian Anderson and niece, Lisa Fleurant; chosen friend, Al Lee. Mr. Anderson loved Carpentry, Trade Day, and loved Antiques. He also loved Alabama football. He loved stopping to get milk shakes for his grandkids and talking with his best friend Al. He drove the Gamecock Express for several years. He also loved sitting on his porch and being outside. Special thanks to the Oncology Staff, Dr. Asif Kaleem and Dr. Elquis Castillo for the care with his cancer. Online condolences may be left to the family at: ghbfuneralhome.com Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 11, 2019