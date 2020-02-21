Mr. Gregory "Scott" Taylor, 53, passed away while surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence. Private services for Mr. Taylor will be held by the family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Jane Taylor; his daughter, Rana Taylor and her fiancé, Joseph Lyons; his son, Ryan Taylor; one brother, Freddie Taylor and his wife, Gloria; one sister, Deborah Heathcock and her husband, Bob; several nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and John Gill. Mr. Taylor was a wonderful husband, father, brother and uncle. He was a Christian man who loved his family dearly. Mr. Taylor was a 1984 graduate of Alexandria High School and supported the Valley Cubs in any way he could. He enjoyed coaching softball and football at Alexandria and was an avid Alabama fan. Mr. Taylor retired from the Anniston Army Depot in 2010, where he worked as a Motor Vehicle operator. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to a . Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Willis Taylor and Shirley Ann Dison Taylor; and his daughter, Rae Ann Taylor. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their continued support and care. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 21, 2020