Graveside service with military honors for Grover Clinton Parris, 77, of Piedmont will be Saturday, March 02, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.at Nances Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Gene Burns officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 1:30 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home. Mr. Parris passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Piedmont Health Care Center. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Melissa Parris of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Chloe Parris and Ella Grace Parris; two brothers, Horace Parris (Edna) of Oxford and Floyd Parris (Shelby) of Oklahoma; three nephews; and one niece. Pallbearers will be Clarence Huie, Bobby Moran, Greg Hasty, Jeff Sprayberry, and Keith Jenkins. Mr. Parris was a longtime resident of Calhoun County, a U. S. Army veteran, and the former owner of Grover and Son Alignment in Oxford. He enjoyed cutting grass and riding around the countryside. Mr. Parrs was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joan Parris; infant son; parents, Grover and Oma Lee Parris; and one brother, Andrew Parris.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2019