Guy Samuel Sellers, age 102, passed away peacefully, as he slept, on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, AL.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Vassar Sellers (nee Lindley) of Oxford, AL; two sons, David & wife Therese of St. Peters, MO, Gary & wife Charlotte of Choctaw, OK; three grandsons, Keith & wife Heather of Seattle, WA, Benjamin & wife Ashley of Oklahoma City, OK, and Nicholas of McLoud, OK; four great-grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Cecily and Ramsey Sellers; two step-grandsons, Tony & wife Lisa Cross of Wentzville, MO and Alan & Krissy Cross of Eureka, MO; step-daughter Dale & husband Tom O'Dell of Oxford, AL; step-daughter-in-law Linda Cockrell of Oxford, AL; sister Ruby (James) Duke of Lineville AL; niece Pam Ruppel & husband Jack of Lineville, AL, nephew Richard Duke of Birmingham, AL, plus a host of other nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and cousins.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents David and Martha (Mize), his brothers Leon and Leo, his sister Lilly Sellers Baker and his first wife of 53 years, Hazel Ramsay Sellers of Choctaw, OK.

Guy was born February 28, 1918 and raised in Randolph county, AL. He met Hazel in Oklahoma City, OK. They married February 2, 1943. He participated in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and worked in Washington DC and Las Vegas, NV. He was a member of the US Army Air Corp during WWII and served on the island of Sipan. He retired from the US Air Force in Mobile, AL after 21 years of service which included two tours in Japan. Years later, he also retired from Civil Service at Tinker AFB, in Oklahoma City, OK. Guy was an active member of the Masons and was awarded Mason of the Year at his local lodge. He enjoyed daily exercising and walking as well as cooking, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.

The Sellers family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home for their thoughtful care of Guy during his stay there.

Public Viewing: Friday, July 10 from 6PM to 7PM at Miller Funeral Home, HWY 78 W. at BARRY STREET, Oxford, AL Graveside Services & Interment: Saturday, July 11, 10AM at Union Hill Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Wedowee, AL Arrangements by MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Oxford, AL

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611



