Funeral services for Guy Spruce Sikes, age 87, of Oxford, will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Allison officiating. The burial will follow at Ava United Methodist Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Mr. Sikes departed this life at home on Monday, May 6, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Sollye Gross Sikes of Oxford; two sons, Terry (Marva) Sikes of Anniston and Ed (Betsy) Sikes of Huntsville; one daughter, Karen (Dennis) Sparks of Oxford; two grandsons, Jonathan Sikes of Anniston and Michael Payne of Huntsville; one great-granddaughter, Zoe Payne of Huntsville; and many nieces and nephews. A Wedowee native, Mr. Sikes was born on October 23, 1931, the youngest child of Henry Edgar and Myrtle Bolt Sikes. He was a United States Air Force veteran and while serving received numerous medals. Mr. Sikes retired from the Air force in 1971 and settled in Oxford. He was self-employed and owned and operated Sikes Motor Parts and Services in Wedowee for many years. Mr. Sikes was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Oxford, the Air Force Association, the VFW, and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents and his 14 brothers and sisters. Thank you to Compassus Hospice for their support, with a special thanks to Donald, Stacy and Christy for their compassion and loving care. Flowers will be accepted or donations to Ava Methodist Church in Wedowee or the First United Methodist Church of Oxford. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 8, 2019