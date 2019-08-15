Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Allene Champion Polk. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday A Daughter Lost Her Momma And Best Friend. The Grandkid's Lost Granny. H. Allene Champion Polk "Remarkable Lady" Passed With Her Loving-Devoted Daughter And Caretaker At Her Side. She enjoyed 91 Years And 7 Months. She was Born December 23, 1927 in Calhoun County. Raised On A Cotton Farm (Where Quintard Mall Now Sits) She Later Moved To Snow Street, Attended Oxford High School And Worked At 5/10 Cent Stores In The Area. After Marriage She Worked at Bynum. Later Mom And Dad Became Partners And Owned Businesses, A-1 Septic Tank And Honey Wagon Service. They Moved To Cleburne County And She Lived There Until Her Time Of Passing. She Raised A Family And Was Active In All Their School Functions And Activities, Brownies And Girl Scouts. She Taught Sunday School Classes At Able Church, Loved To Sew And Made All School Dresses 1st Through 12th Grade. When She Became A Widow She Started Working At Southern Tool And Retired Out At The Age Of 74. She Also Enjoyed Cutting Grass, Working With Flowers, Playing With The Great Grandkid's, Reading The Anniston Star, Working Sudoku Puzzles, Watching NASCAR Auto Racing, Alabama Football, Cooking And Feeding Every Body ON Thanksgiving And Christmas. Cherishing Her Memory Is Her Devoted/Loving Daughter And Family, Kitty Polk White, Cristal Lynn White, Braden Lee White, Ayden Chase White, Christopher Edward White, Abbie Makayla White, Christopher Chase White, Hanna Brooklynn White, Abram James White. Known To Them As "Super Gran"! Solo Surviving Sister, Virginia "Billie" (J.W.) Tyree. Father Of Grandkid's, Larry (Hugo) And Pat White. Daughter And Family, Geraldine Gilbert Doyle, Amanda Cram, Colton Cram, Chloe Cram. Mrs. Polk Was Preceded In Death By Her Mom, Minnie Love Champion, Father, Frank Champion, Siblings; Edward And Mary Jo Champion, Louise Champion Summer And Wesley Nilin, Worth And Jane Champion, Lamerla Champion And Jim Stovall, Rubye Champion And Doc Roberts, Husbands; H.E. "Stubby" Polk, Gerald Gilbert, Grandson, Ashley Wayne Doyle, Great Granddaughter, Brittney Lynn Bonner, And Sons She Never Had, Sambo And Richard. Pallbearers will be Danny, Ray, Leon, Rynn, Keith And David! Hero Pallbearers Will Be "Boss Man", Lamar, Larry, Donnie, Mark And Tim! The Family Will Like To Say A Special Thank You To Ms. Betty, "Boss Man", Lamar, Debbie, Donnie, Terry, Linda, Tim, Kaye, Larry And Every Body That Has Been There For The Last 6 Years, But More The Last 2 Years Through Thick And Thin! "Let Me Grieve But Stay Close, Still Need To Lean. Going To Miss The - Yes Please Thank You And Love You"! There Will Be A Private Service At A later Date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close