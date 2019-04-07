Haley Madison Smith, 18, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eric Snider officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include: Mother - Tonya Smith, Heflin, AL; Father - Tony Smith, Heflin, AL; Brother - Tyler Smith, Heflin, AL; Grand Father - Ricky Bonner; Uncle - Scott Bonner, Gadsden, AL; Uncle - Josh Bonner, Heflin, AL; Uncle - Adam Smith, Heflin, AL; Cousin - Destinea Bonner; Grandparent - Jim Mills; and Grandparent - Clara Webb.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Haley was a senior at Cleburne County High School. Haley was a member of White Plains Baptist Church and employed by Papa's Pizza in Heflin. Haley was planning to attend West Georgia Tech to become a dental hygienist. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kaleb Smith.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 7, 2019