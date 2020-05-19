Funeral service for Mr. Harold Guice Burgess, 80, of Choccolocco, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Keith Screws will be officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6-8. Mr. Burgess died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Burgess was preceded in death by his parents, R.T. Burgess and Jewell Mangum Dunagan; two sisters; two brothers; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.D., and Louise Haskew.
Left to cherish Mr. Burgess' memory are his wife of 61 years, Cathy Burgess of Choccolocco; his children, Shelby Umberhandt of Rome, GA, Wynell (Joey) Stay of Alexandria, and Ronald "Ron" (Julie) Burgess of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Chris (Tyler) Bowerman of North Carolina, Adam (Holli) Thrasher of Alexandria, Nathan (Ashley) Thrasher of Saks, Zach Burgess of Atlanta, GA, Allie Umberhandt Blackwell, of Georgia, Mallory Umberhandt of Rome, GA, and Korie Burgess of Auburn; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; a very special sister, Linda (Donald) Bryant of Jacksonville; three sisters, Neva Kay Parris of FL, Charlotte Pogue of Duke, and Janice Dumas of TN; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Imogene (Richard) Phillips of FL and Lydia (Mac) Love of Huntsville.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Burgess' grandsons, Luke Blackwell, and Shon Cholewinski.
Mr. Burgess was of the Methodist faith. He was a wonderful husband, a loving and devoted father, and an exceptional "Pappy". Mr. Burgess was a self-taught machinist and mechanic. Throughout his lifetime he was known for teaching others how to navigate and fix their own vehicles from his shop at home. This was done after working his regular job. Many nights he would be in his shop "turning the wrenches", as he called it, long after his family was asleep. People drove their cars from miles around to have him look underneath the hood. Many folks said he was so good with cars that, "he could tell the make and model of one if it was covered up in a kudzu patch, just by looking at its antennae". Mr. Burgess was an avid fisherman and Crappie was his specialty. He was loved by so many and will forever be remembered.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Mr. Burgess was preceded in death by his parents, R.T. Burgess and Jewell Mangum Dunagan; two sisters; two brothers; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.D., and Louise Haskew.
Left to cherish Mr. Burgess' memory are his wife of 61 years, Cathy Burgess of Choccolocco; his children, Shelby Umberhandt of Rome, GA, Wynell (Joey) Stay of Alexandria, and Ronald "Ron" (Julie) Burgess of Oxford; seven grandchildren, Chris (Tyler) Bowerman of North Carolina, Adam (Holli) Thrasher of Alexandria, Nathan (Ashley) Thrasher of Saks, Zach Burgess of Atlanta, GA, Allie Umberhandt Blackwell, of Georgia, Mallory Umberhandt of Rome, GA, and Korie Burgess of Auburn; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; a very special sister, Linda (Donald) Bryant of Jacksonville; three sisters, Neva Kay Parris of FL, Charlotte Pogue of Duke, and Janice Dumas of TN; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Imogene (Richard) Phillips of FL and Lydia (Mac) Love of Huntsville.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Burgess' grandsons, Luke Blackwell, and Shon Cholewinski.
Mr. Burgess was of the Methodist faith. He was a wonderful husband, a loving and devoted father, and an exceptional "Pappy". Mr. Burgess was a self-taught machinist and mechanic. Throughout his lifetime he was known for teaching others how to navigate and fix their own vehicles from his shop at home. This was done after working his regular job. Many nights he would be in his shop "turning the wrenches", as he called it, long after his family was asleep. People drove their cars from miles around to have him look underneath the hood. Many folks said he was so good with cars that, "he could tell the make and model of one if it was covered up in a kudzu patch, just by looking at its antennae". Mr. Burgess was an avid fisherman and Crappie was his specialty. He was loved by so many and will forever be remembered.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 19, 2020.