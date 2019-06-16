Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lloyd Dover. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Lloyd Dover, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Anniston and Arab, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Generations Rehabilitation Center in Rock Island, Illinois.

The visitation and funeral will be at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Davenport, with visitation at 11:00 AM and services following at 12:00 Noon on Monday, June 17, 2019. Military honors and interment will be at 2:00 at the Military Cemetery of the Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, Ill.

Officiating Minister is Pastor Nancy Weingartner.

Pallbearers are Brent Sprague, Isaac Gannett, Jordan Sprague, Sage Martin, Luke Nielsen, Samuel Nielsen, Kevin Carey and Tim Norman.

Papa, as he was lovingly known by his family, was born September 1, 1924, in Calhoun County, Alabama, to John Santford and Annie Rea Williams Dover. He was married to Elzie G. Carey Dover on March 16, 1946, in Guntersville, Alabama. Harold was a talented musician and gifted minister who served in the South Pacific in WWII. He retired as a machinist from French & Hecht, Davenport, Iowa, in 1987.

He is survived by two daughters: Tewanta Dover Lopez of Davenport, and Renee Dover of Huntsville, Alabama; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grand-children; brother, Buster Dover; sisters, Annie Maude Thornton and Mildred Thornton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elzie Carey Dover; brother, Jones Dover; sisters, Nellie Whitman Garrison, Josie Mae Bean, Irma Bean and Lorene Carey; parents John Santford and Annie Williams Dover.

