Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Harold Norman Davis, 93, also known as PawPaw, Uncle Harold, or Mr. D, was born in Bells Mill, AL on April 10, 1926 and passed away at his home in Heflin, AL on December 8, 2019. Mr. Davis served his country on combat duty in World War II and in the Korean War/Conflict. He was retired from Moore's Business Forms. He served his community as a Boy Scout Troop Leader for over 50 years. During his Troup 206 leadership, he was involved with over 90 young men advancing to the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Heflin Baptist Church for many years where he served in several offices including Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cook Davis; parents, John Daniel and Carrie Lee Williamson Davis; brothers and sisters, Raymond Davis, Earl Davis Sr., Robert Davis, Mildred Smith, Lillie Davis, and Sue Davis. Mr. D is survived by his special friend and companion, Charlene Payne; daughter, Patsy Davis, and sons, Steve (Alicia) Davis, and Donald (Mandy) Davis; sister, Faye Davis; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Miller, Josh (Meghann) Davis, and Justin (Anna) Davis; great grandchildren, Everett Davis, Miles Davis, Ava Marie Davis, Charlie Davis, and Rylan Davis. Mr. D was full of laughter and love. He loved to build, create, fix, and work with wood and machinery. There was nothing he couldn't fix except for maybe one of Patsy's tangled necklaces. His love of God, country, family, scouts, and community was evident throughout his life. He also loved to grow a big garden. He served his fellow man with gladness, always baking and sharing his goodies and garden blessings with everyone. Although we know that Mr. D is now walking with his Savior, he will be missed here on earth. Pallbearers will be: Gary Wright, Pete Wright, Tommy Bennett, Brandon Freeman, Jay Grubbs, Michael Shortt, and Eddie Borden. Honorary Pall Bearers will be the Eagle Scouts of Boy Scout Troop 206. Special thanks to Gary Wright for always being a friend and to Becky Ashley and Brenda Junior for their care. Services to be held at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 PM with Dr. Don Carroll officiating with visitation from 12 until 2 PM. Burial will follow in Heflin City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Boy Scout Troop 206, 406 Evans St., Heflin, AL 36264 Visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 11, 2019
