Funeral ceremony for Harold S. Morris, Sr. 65, of Anniston, Al will be held at 11am Friday, June 7, 2019 at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home with Bishop Larry Holcombe officiating. Mr. Morris departed this life on May 28, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Al. Viewing will be held Thursday June 7, 2019 from 1pm-8pm. Survivors include: wife, Gwenevere Taylor Morris of Anniston, Al children, Nikisha L. Morris of Birmingham, Al, Keandra Gordon ( Rakanem) Milligan of Madison, Al, and Harold "Jay R" Morris, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, two sisters, Natalie Morris (Charles T.) Clark of Lemoore, CA, and Jeanette F. (Johnny L.) Thomas of Columbia, SC, a brother, Christopher M. Morris of Pico Rivera, CA, a very special cousin, Gwendolyn (Erroll) Lane of Anniston, Al, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, and other loving relatives and friends. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star on June 6, 2019