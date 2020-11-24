On Sunday, November 22rd, 2020, Harold Spivey Jr., loving husband and father, passed away.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Spivey; sons, Guy Dwain Spivey (Jo) and Glenn Spivey (Lisa); daughters, Donna Bedford and Dana Pass (Robert); grandsons, Jeremy Sizemore, Dallas Bedford, Travis Pinson, and Alex Spivey; granddaughters, Kamela Spivey, Victoria Spivey, and Rachel Pinson, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, H.M. Spivey Sr. and Mattie Spivey; sisters, Mary Gilbert and Margaret Webb; brother, John Spivey. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mr. Spivey was a graduate of Auburn University and an avid War Eagle fan. He was retired from the Social Security Administration and Anniston Transit Company. He was a member of Weaver First United Methodist Church of Weaver, Alabama and taught Sunday school there for 65 years. Prior to his last careers, he was an Army Air Corp veteran where he served in occupied Germany. He was much loved by all his family and friends and will be missed by all. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Encompass Health Care and the following individuals: Nurse, Cassie Rush; Care givers, Ryan Rush, Theresa Zeigler, Brianna Wade, Kristin Hulsey, Carolene Braxton; CNA, Terri Williams; Social Worker, Rodney Gardner; Chaplin, Dale Hollingsworth. Graveside services for Mr. Harold Spivey Jr., of Weaver, will be Friday, November 27th, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Forestlawn Gardens with Rev. Mike Brinkman officiating. The family would like to welcome friends to visit, a half hour prior to the service time. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.
