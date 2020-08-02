1/
Mr. Harold T. Muller Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Harold T. Muller Jr., 80 of Anniston, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Anniston Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his son, Tom Muller and his wife, Sharon; siblings, Richard Muller and his wife Barbie, and Fred Muller and his wife Jackie, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Muller, and his parents, Harold T. and Vunnar Muller.
Mr. Muller was a veteran of the United States Army. He served for 34 years as a realtor with Gold Star Realty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved