Mr. Harold T. Muller Jr., 80 of Anniston, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Anniston Health and Rehab.

He is survived by his son, Tom Muller and his wife, Sharon; siblings, Richard Muller and his wife Barbie, and Fred Muller and his wife Jackie, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Muller, and his parents, Harold T. and Vunnar Muller.

Mr. Muller was a veteran of the United States Army. He served for 34 years as a realtor with Gold Star Realty.

