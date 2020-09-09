Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Hazel Bell Clark 71, will be Saturday, September 12, at 3 pm at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Apostle Eddie Lewis, officiaitng. Mrs. Clark passed away on September 4, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband: John E. Clark; daughters: Juanita Clark, Denise Clark, Nakisha (Raymond) Williams, Iris Clark; step children: John Fields (Kishinna), Marsha Clark, Lisa Thomason, Erin Clark; grandchildren: LaTricka Lee, Juanekia Clark, Kierra Evans; siblings: Doris Shelby, Gussie Wallace (Calvin), Jacqueline Harris (Jeff), Tyran Trotter, Michael Trotter (Evelyn), Sammy Trotter, Tyrone Trotter, Eric Trotter, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Daisy Bell Trotter, siblings, Daisy Bell Jefferson, Lillie Samuels, Matt Trotter,stepson, Timothy Rawlin. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

