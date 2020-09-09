1/1
Hazel Bell Clark
Graveside service for Hazel Bell Clark 71, will be Saturday, September 12, at 3 pm at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Apostle Eddie Lewis, officiaitng. Mrs. Clark passed away on September 4, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband: John E. Clark; daughters: Juanita Clark, Denise Clark, Nakisha (Raymond) Williams, Iris Clark; step children: John Fields (Kishinna), Marsha Clark, Lisa Thomason, Erin Clark; grandchildren: LaTricka Lee, Juanekia Clark, Kierra Evans; siblings: Doris Shelby, Gussie Wallace (Calvin), Jacqueline Harris (Jeff), Tyran Trotter, Michael Trotter (Evelyn), Sammy Trotter, Tyrone Trotter, Eric Trotter, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Daisy Bell Trotter, siblings, Daisy Bell Jefferson, Lillie Samuels, Matt Trotter,stepson, Timothy Rawlin. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Eden Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
September 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Julian & Sheila Trotter
Family
September 9, 2020
Comforting Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 9, 2020
Gussie Wallace
Sister
September 9, 2020
Comforting Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Coretta Grant Morris
Acquaintance
