The Anniston Star

Hazel H. Jacobs

Obituary
- Funeral service for Mrs. Hazel H. Jacobs, 93, of Anniston will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Jacksonville, AL. Mrs. Jacobs passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mr. Bernard A Jacobs. Survivors include daughters, Sandra Gaddy and husband Troy of Anniston, and Denise West and husband Matthew of Eastaboga; son, Steve Jacobs and wife Brenda of Anniston; grandchildren, Shannon Viers and husband Mike, Morey Gaddy, Lindsey Kilgore and husband Zach, Nathan West and wife Lindsay, Taylor West ; eight great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jack Brim, Randy Brown, Bobby Burford, John Cassell, Roy Houston, and Dennis Jones. Mrs. Jacobs was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She retired from Anniston Army Depot in 1983 with 35 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Saks and a life time Director of the Golden Jewels of the church. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 12, 2020
