Memorial service for Hazel M. McLaughlin, 71, will be Monday, February 17, at 1 pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Byron Jackson, officiating.
Mrs. McLaughlin passed away on February 9, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
She graduated from Calhoun County Training School in 1967. She retired from Anniston Army Depot after 36 years of service.
Survivors include her husband: David McLaughlin; children: Delaneous (Cynthia) Elston, Chenise Dye, Iwanda Riggs; brother: Rosco (Kazie) Malloy, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lola Blake Malloy, brothers, James Blake and George Young.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 16, 2020