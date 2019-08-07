Funeral service for Hazel Ruth Harrell 72, will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 am at Victory Headquarters Church with Bishop Charles Gregory, officiating. Interment will follow in Edgemont Cemetery. Ms. Harrell passed away on August 5, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Ms. Harrell's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her children: Crystal (Michael) Merchant, Mia (Matthew) Duncan, Timothy (Tylene) Harrell; sister: Willie M. Watson, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezzie D. and Mary Lou Harrell, son, Rodney Harrell. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019