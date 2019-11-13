Ms. Hazel Shierling Waites, 89, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. The funeral will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Betta-View Hills Church of Christ in Oxford, Alabama, at 1 p.m. Bro. Richard O'Connor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ironaton Church of Christ Cemetery. Ms. Waites lived in Oxford for the last 36 years and Talladega prior to that. She was Church of Christ by faith and a member of Betta-View Hills Church of Christ. She was a volunteer with Oxford City Schools and helped the teachers in any capacity they needed. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Oxford EMS for their care and support. Ms. Waites is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Menzo and Mrs. Lillie Mae Shierling; brothers, Menzo Shierling, Jr., Ed Shierling, James Shierling, and Jerry Shierling; sisters, Bethel Shierling, Mary Shierling, Louise Stephens, Geraldine Allen, and Lannie Sue Perkins; and grandson, William Wayne Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Debora Mitchell; granddaughter, Linda (Daniel) Trussell; grandson, Jerry Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Emma Trussell; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Pallbearers will be Daniel Trussell, Lou Perkins, Tim Allen, William Mitchell, Franklin Allen, Jr., Jerry Shierling, Jr., Roger Mitchell, and Johnny Mitchell. Talladega Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2019