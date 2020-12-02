The Celebration of Life Service for Helen 'Bit' Frizzle Dillon will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday December 4, 2020 at Golden Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Graveside will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at 1:30 in the Christian Rec Center at the church. Mrs. Dillon was welcomed into her Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She left this Earth peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving Day. Mrs. Dillon was born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, and was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School in 1952. She graduated from the University of Alabama, where she joined the Tri Delta Sorority and met her husband, of 53 years, Robert C. (Bob) Dillon. They moved to Anniston in 1959 where they settled and raised their family for the rest of their lives. Mrs. Dillon was very active in her community. She served as a volunteer with the Pink Ladies at Regional Medical Center for many years, participated in The Wednesday Study Club, Salvation Army, Revelers Social Club, and many charitable organizations. Mrs. Dillon had a passion for teaching the bible and the heart of Christ, in the most creative ways. Her talent and desire to connect with the youth lead her to teach Sunday School at The First Presbyterian Church and Golden Springs Baptist Church for 30 years. She happily served her church by volunteering in numerous youth programs, Vacation Bible School, church camps, and outreach. Bit was asked to teach religion at the Episcopal Day School and again with The Donoho School, where she created Fellowship of Christian Students. An FCS scholarship was created from this class for a select student each year, and she continued her love of teaching the bible for 26 years. Mrs. Bit's creative enthusiasm and love for her students caused a large group of 7th grade girls to form the "Thursday Night Girls" a bible study with Mrs. Bit as the mentor, at her home every week. This lasted 6 years until the girls graduated, but the strong relationships and bond continued to the present. Bit adored her family, affectionately called "Bitmama" by her grandchildren, she lovingly raised her children and devotedly nurtured her grandchildren with unconditional love, laughter, and Christ-like joy that lead her life. To her family she was a precious, selfless, gift from God- a true blessing to be her family. Mrs. Dillon is survived by her three children, Robert C. (Bobby) Dillon and wife Jennifer of Birmingham, Susie Dillon Morgan and husband David of Denver, CO, and Leigh Dillon Sullivan and husband Pat of Birmingham; grandchildren, Kelly Greenzalis, Mary (Emmy) Greenzalis, Patrick Sullivan, Dillon Sullivan, Kendall Dillon and Robert Dillon. Mrs. Dillon is preceded in death by her husband Robert C. (Bob) Dillon, and her parents Cecil Frizzle and Helen Bowdoin Frizzle of Montgomery. Pallbearers will be Patrick Sullivan, Dillon Sullivan, Robert Dillon, Pat Sullivan, David Morgan, and Dr. Roland Brown. The family requests, memorial contributions be made to Golden Springs Baptist Church. Condolences may be made to Chapelhillfh.com