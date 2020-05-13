Helen Elizabeth Sorter Floyd-Pate, age 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May, 9, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1923, in Guntersville, AL, and was the oldest of four children. She was a 1941 graduate of Guntersville High School and then attended GSCC. In 1945 she met and married a handsome photographer, Roy Lee Floyd, moved to Anniston, AL, and started her family. She worked as a food server/waitress at Lee's (later Bill's) Drive In restaurant for 17 years, then managed the S.H. Kress lunch counter in downtown for its entire length of operation. When Roy passed in 1966, as the sole parent, she continued to raise her two daughters with grace and love. In 1977, she married John Pate and moved to Ohatchee until he passed in 1982. After her retirement, she became the caregiver to her parents who both lived into their nineties. Westminster Apartments became her home later in life where she enjoyed her friends, playing dominoes, visiting with each other and sharing Bible studies and singings together. Helen loved southern gospel music and enjoyed going to gospel singings. She also loved country music and attended Nashville's Country Music Fan Fair for many years. During that time she became friends with Country Music Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Dean Dillon. She was saved at an early age and was a faithful Christian, wife and mother. Through the many years in Anniston, she faithfully attended Northside Baptist Church, East 22nd Street Baptist Church, Oak Bowery Baptist Church, and in her later years, Fairview Heights-Northside Baptist Church. Helen is survived by her daughters Sherry Floyd Chumbler, Bonnie Floyd Alldredge and husband Neal; her grandchildren Kerrie Smith and husband Gerald, Myrick Chumbler and wife Angel, Trenton Alldredge, Jordan Alldredge, Gatlin Alldredge; her great-grandchildren Brenden Smith, Jessika Walker and husband Seth, Mason Chumbler, Kaden Alldredge; her great-great-grandchildren Zayden Smith, Raeleigh Smith, Mila Chumbler, Adria Walker; sister-in-law Joan Sorter Marsh and husband Junior, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Paul Sorter, Sr., spouses Roy Lee Floyd and John Pate, brothers Paul Sorter, Jr., Samuel Sorter and Olen Sorter, infant daughter Angela Floyd and son-in-law David Brown. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Hanna, her nurses, and most importantly, her daily caregivers at NHC Anniston: Katie, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Savanna, Keely, Ticora, Lois, Sherree and many others. Services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with visitation beginning at 12:30 P.M. Graveside service to follow at Edgemont Cemetery.

