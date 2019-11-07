Funeral services for Helen Hester, age 76, of Eastaboga, AL, will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Eastaboga Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on the same day starting at 10:00 am until the service time at 11:00am. Rev. John Whetstone will be officiating. Mrs. Hester passed on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Hester is survived by her husband, Gene Hester; Sons, Douglas Hurtado (Meridith), Tim Hurtado (Geyna); Sisters, Phyllis Salazar, Jessica Salazar, Beverly Salazar, Bernadette Salazar; Brothers, Junior Salazar, Anthony Salazar, Johnny Salazar, Michael Salazar, Bobby Salazar; Grandchildren, Miranda Vanover (Maxx), Cameron Hurtado, Chayse Hurtado, Bryanna Hurtado, Karina Hurtado; Great Grandchild, Malaki Vanover, Several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hester is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Cora Salazar; Sister, Elaine Taylor; Brother, Joseph Salazar; Son, Robert Volpe. Mrs. Hester owned and operated Coiffures by Helene in Eastaboga for 37 years. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She loved horseback riding, traveling and spending time with her family. Mrs. Hester achieved her life-long dream of visiting the Holy Land and being baptized in the river Jordan. Mrs. Hester was a Sunday school teacher for many years at Eastaboga Baptist Church and she enjoyed going to church and spending time with her church family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Pallbearers will be Mark Hester, Mathew Hester, Maxx Vanover, Mike Hester, Cameron Hurtado, Chayse Hurtado and Doug Hester. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses on the Orthopedic floor at Regional Medical Center along with Kindred At Home health care. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" 256-831-4611 millerfuneralhome oxford.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 7, 2019