Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston , AL 36206
(256)-820-5151
Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill
Anniston , AL
Service
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill
Anniston , AL
Obituary

Helen Inez Gentry Lambert, 85, of Delta, AL passed away Sunday, February 23 at Regional medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Chapel Hill in Anniston, AL. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 with services following at 2:00 pm with Reverend Buford Gaines and Dr. Pete Frames officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Ms. Lambert was born on March 25, 1934 in Taylorsville, GA. She has resided in Alabama for the past 67 years. She was employed by, Chicopee MFG, Lee Brass and Tape Craft. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Haywood (Eldred) of Delta, AL. Granddaughters Christy Ball (Derek) of Moody, AL and Cindy Weathers (Scott) of Heflin, AL. Great-granddaughter Harley Weathers of Heflin, AL. Sisters: Ivanette Watters (Doyle) of Kingston, GA, Bobbie Dover of Cartersville, GA, Ruby Owens (Buddy) of Aragon, GA. Brothers: Raiford Gentry (Anne) of Aragon, GA and Lonnie Gentry (Sandra) of Taylorsville, GA. Sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Brown, Elaine Estes (Gerald), Gail Lambert and Zilpha Lambert all of Alexandria, AL. Brother-in-law Bobby Joe Lambert of Alexandria, AL. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. Ms. Lambert is preceded in death by her husband C.A. Lambert, parents Clarence and Ella Mae Gentry, brother Elston Gentry and sister Caroline Sue Gentry, brothers-in-law Howard, Wendell, Otis, Roy and Wayne Lambert and sisters-in-law Shirley Graham and Imogene Lambert. She was an active member of Bethsadia #1 (Abel) Baptist Church where she was well known for her quick wit, cooking and her love for her chihuahua Baby. Ms. Lambert had attended for 17 years and loved all her church family. Pallbearers will be Nephews: Blake and Scott Carlisle, Tommy Gentry, and David, Jeff and Tommy Lambert. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Church family. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 26, 2020

