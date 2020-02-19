Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Helen Louise Elsea Tidwell, age 67 of Anniston, Al passed away on February 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She worked in Health care and the Sewing factory for many years. She was a musician of many instruments, singer and songwriter. She was loving and compassionate to every person she meets. She gave to the less fortunate and was Mrs. Claus at Christmas for children in her community, bringing joy to them on Christmas. At her request, no services will be held. She was survived by her loving husband of 42 years Danny Joe Tidwell. Her daughters Melissa Bushey, Cynthia Stacks, and Kimberly Abernathy (James). She had 5 grandchildren, Katlin (Shaun) which helped with her care, Christopher, Joseph, Rebecca, and Robin. Along with 17 great grandchildren. She had 12 siblings, with many nieces and nephews. Thanks to her sister Brenda Adam's and her 2 daughters for their help and support. The family wants to thanks Dr. Sabi and the staff at the Ft. McClellan Cancer Treatment Center in Anniston, Al for 4 more years with her. Heaven has gotten another Angel. She will be deeply missed by all that loved her. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 19, 2020

