1/1
Helen M. Amos Holliday
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Service for Helen M. Amos Holliday, 62 of Wellington will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Funeral home with Bro. Craig Reynolds, and Bro. Rodney Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until service time. Mrs. Holliday died Sunday morning at her home after a long and tough battle with colon cancer. Mrs. Holliday is survived by her daughter, Melissa Holliday Peoples (Shelly); mother, Gracie Inez Amos; sister, Patsy G. Kilgore; long-time friend, Kenneth Holliday; niece, Rachel Kilgore; and several cousins. Mrs. Holliday is preceded in death by her father, Duie Lee Amos and brother-in-law, Stephen D. Kilgore. Mrs. Holliday served 27 years as a custodian and cafeteria worker with the Calhoun County School System and was member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend special thanks to Encompass home health and hospice. Condolences may be left at www.graybrownser vice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved