Funeral Service for Helen M. Amos Holliday, 62 of Wellington will be 3:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Funeral home with Bro. Craig Reynolds, and Bro. Rodney Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until service time. Mrs. Holliday died Sunday morning at her home after a long and tough battle with colon cancer. Mrs. Holliday is survived by her daughter, Melissa Holliday Peoples (Shelly); mother, Gracie Inez Amos; sister, Patsy G. Kilgore; long-time friend, Kenneth Holliday; niece, Rachel Kilgore; and several cousins. Mrs. Holliday is preceded in death by her father, Duie Lee Amos and brother-in-law, Stephen D. Kilgore. Mrs. Holliday served 27 years as a custodian and cafeteria worker with the Calhoun County School System and was member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend special thanks to Encompass home health and hospice. Condolences may be left at www.graybrownser vice.com