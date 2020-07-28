Helen Ruth Baird Homesley, aged 87, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Greenbriar At the Altamont, Birmingham, Alabama after a brief struggle with dementia, heart disease, pneumonia and Covid-19.

Helen was born April 28, 1933, in Calhoun County, Alabama, the daughter of James Lawrence Baird and Julia Kilgore Baird. Sister Annette Baird Reaves and brother Bobby Baird died several years ago. Helen thoroughly enjoyed cooking and frequently entertained both family and friends as well as giving to others in need of food with fabulous meals and recipes. Entertaining family and friends were Helen's passions and delights. She loved to host and entertain guests frequently. In 1950, Helen married the love of her life, Robert Randall Homesley, son of Rev. Horace Homesley, Sr. In later years, Robert (Bob) started a family business in Anniston, which he operated for many years. Helen worked in the family business as well. In addition to raising their two children she also volunteered for various charities at both Hillcrest Baptist Church and Munford Baptist Church over the past years. Helen was a past member of both Hillcrest Baptist Church and Munford Baptist Church where her husband Robert (Bob) served as Deacon at various time intervals throughout the years.

Helen is survived by her sister, Jeanette and her husband David Griffith of Anniston, Alabama with nephew Randy Griffith of Panama City, Florida. Two daughters Dr. Brenda Gayle Homesley Crawford and husband William Larry Crawford of Dallas, Texas and Denise Diane Homesley Worm and husband James Worm of Menominee, Michigan Two grandsons from Diane: Shawn Ray Choron and wife Michelle Choron of Cocoa, Florida with great grandchildren Trinity Choron and Levi Choron; and grandson Joshua Bryan Choron Sr., of Cocoa, Florida with great grandchildren Daulton Randall Choron, Joshua Bryan Choron, Jr., Leighton Rayne Choron. Brother-in Law Ray Donald Reaves of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and niece, Tanya Ann Reaves Walker of Anniston, Alabama. Nephews: Scott Baird, Craig Baird and Brad Baird of Calhoun County. She also leaves behind numerous dear and loving cousins, relatives, and friends.

Helen requested a private family burial and funeral.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her final months and years.

There will be a private memorial service for family members at the Anniston Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on a future date to be posted later due to Covid-19.





