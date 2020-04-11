Private services will be held for Mrs. Hellon Ford Freeman, 85, of Anniston, Alabama. She will be buried in a private ceremony on Tuesday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Petal, Mississippi. Mrs. Freeman passed away on April 9, 2020, in Anniston. Mrs. Freeman was a native of Petal, Mississippi. As the wife of Dr. Carroll B. Freeman, past Minister of Education at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, Mrs. Freeman worked steadily by his side in countless roles of service to the congregations served by her husband. During his residency at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, pursuing his Ed.D., Mrs. Freeman served as Executive Assistant to the Speech and Hearing Department at the University of Southern Mississippi. When Dr. Freeman remained as Professor at NOBTS, Mrs. Freeman became the Executive Assistant to Dr. Landrum Leavell, at that time President of NOBTS and a leader in the burgeoning Southern Baptist Convention. Mrs. Freeman's leadership was integral to the successful operations, visibility, and credibility of NOBTS. Upon their retirement from New Orleans, Dr. and Mrs. Freeman moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, near their native Petal. Meanwhile, when son R. Bryan Freeman, M.D., moved his family to the Anniston area, Dr. and Mrs. Freeman returned to Anniston for their ultimate retirement. Mrs. Freeman is preceded in death by husband, Dr. Carroll B. Freeman; grandparents, Frank and Fanny McDonald; her mother, Elizabeth McDonald Ford; her aunt, Ethel McDonald Steen; her grandson, Matthew Bryan Freeman; and a granddaughter, Emily Suzan Freeman. She is survived by her sons, Carroll Benton Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Kay Paschal Freeman, of Atlanta, and Dr. Robert Bryan Freeman and his wife, Jennifer Freeman, of Hinesville, Georgia; grandchildren, Adam Freeman, Sarah Freeman Eaton, Locke Freeman, Hellon Freeman McWilliams, Noah Freeman, Ryleigh Freeman, and Kaitlyn Chartrand; five great-grandchildren; and two dear cousins, Alden Steen and Eric McDonald. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made The Crossroads Counseling Center Student Aid Fund, in memory of Dr. Carroll Freeman, Wanda Gregg, Director of Donor Relations, Office for Institutional Advancement, The New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, 3939 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70126. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 11, 2020