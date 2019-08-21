A Funeral Service for Mr. Henry Preston Baugh Sr., 95, of Anniston, will be held at 12 on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Anniston First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dale Clem officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Baugh passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at RMC Stringfellow Hospital. Mr. Baugh was born in his family's home in Lincoln, AL. He served in the United States Army in World War II and was awarded three Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He began a career a the Anniston Army Depot and retired after 35 years of service. He was a longtime member of McCoy United Methodist Church and was currently a member of the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Mr. Baugh is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Betty Baugh; his parents, Henry Forney Baugh and Mary Louise McMurrain Baugh; three sisters, and one brother. Mr. Baugh is survived by his daughters, Dora B. Cough and her husband, Gary, and Ellie B. Shockley; sons, Henry Preston Baugh Jr., and James Russell Baugh, Sr. and his wife, Jan; grandchildren, Lorie Baugh Pendergrass and her husband, Todd, James Russell Baugh Jr. and his wife, Heather, Jonathan Mark Caffee, Susan Blaire Caffee, Hildegard Brooke Caffee, and Alex Leigh Shockley; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Pallbearers will be Richard Banks, Steve McClellan, Barry Phillips, Russell Baugh, Mark Caffee, and Blaine Tiller. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 21, 2019