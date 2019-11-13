After a long struggle with illness, Henry W. Freeman (Hank), passed away quietly, in his home of 50 years, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Maggie, and his two beloved cats, Natasha and Elvis. Additionally, he is survived by his son Hugh (Teresa) of Littleton, NC, a daughter Jeanne Freeman Watson (Ivy), also of Littleton, a daughter Lisa Freeman Heilfer (David) of Nichols, SC, and a daughter Jacqueline Freeman Franks (Orrie) also of Nichols, SC. Additionally he is survived by 5 grandchildren, and several great-grands. Prior to retirement, Hank was employed by Southern Metal Processing in Oxford, where he served at the COO. After retirement he still worked for SMP from home. Hank always had a love for life and adventure and spent many hours on rivers in the many boats owned over his lifetime. The last boat, Arcadian, was his love and was only given up when he could no longer walk from the parking lot to the slip. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date at his home where he loved all the many parties he and Maggie had there. In lieu of flowers, Hank asked that any donations be made to Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 1791; Anniston, Al, 36202, or to S.A.V.E. at PO Box 2244; Anniston, Al 36202.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2019