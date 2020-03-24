Herbert "Mark" Hurst, 63, of Jacksonville, AL., formerly of Blount County, passed away on March 21, 2020. Mark was born in Talladega, AL to the late Dorothy Helen Beverly Hurst and Herbert Mortimer Hurst on August 9, 1956. He graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1974 where he served as SGA President. Mark graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in sociology. He was associated with the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Young Democrats. After 34 years of service he retired from State Farm Insurance and then he was employed at Home Depot. He was a member of the JSU Annual Fund Board and was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year. His church membership was with Jacksonville United Methodist Church. His love of sports included basketball, Braves Baseball, golf, Alabama Football and Blue Grass music. Survivors include his wife of 38 years Susan Gail Stack Hurst; son Davis Mark Hurst; daughter Hannah Elizabeth Hurst; sister Marcia (Tim) Butler and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the JSU Foundation, Inc., 700 Pelham Road North; Jacksonville, AL. 36265. Lemley Funeral Home and Crematory directing.