Funeral service for Herman Kent Britt 55, will be Saturday, April 27, at 3pm at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jeffrey C. Williams, officiating. Mr. Britt passed away on April 20, 2019. Survivors include his wife:Lottera Britt; children: Courtney Swain, Gwenea (Demarco) Thomas, Denitra Greer, Dennis (Marquita) Ervin, Andrekro Wright (Ashley), Demetrious (Shanice); grandchildren: Danunta, Jamarius, Nathan, Kamyia, Iyanna, JaKiria, Andreko Jr., Sanai Jaqoun, Jaken, Jakai, Jequarious; siblings: Willie B. Simmons, Johnnie Franklin, Pam (Andre) Perkins, Ira (Rev. Carey Sr.) Johnson, Danny Britt, Teretha Britt, Jeffrey Britt, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Gloria Hall Britt. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 26, 2019