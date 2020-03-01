Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman "Travis" O'Dell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Herman "Travis" O'Dell, age 81, a resident of Mobile, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Travis retired as a supervisor with Chevron Refinery in Pascagoula, MS after a successful 35 year career.

After a long hard battle with cancer our beloved husband, father, grandfather is in the arms of God, held in the arms of his wife as he passed from this world to the next.

He left a wonderful example for his three sons and six grandchildren.

A special thank you to our friends, family and caregivers, who were always there for us.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nobia O'Dell; sons, Steven O'Dell, Mark (Connie) O'Dell and Kevin O'Dell; grandchildren, Steven O'Dell Jr., Shelby O'Dell, Courtney (Ryan) Gauze, Kelci O'Dell, Tyler O'Dell and Garrett McIntosh; brother, Gary O'Dell; sister, Sandra Biddle; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12 noon with visitation from 10 am until service time. Interment will be in Serenity Memorial Gardens.

