Hilda Virginia Ross Holley went to her Heavenly home on September 21, 2019 at the age of 101. Funeral services will be at Miller Funeral Home on September 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Rev. C.O. Grinstead and Rev. Stan Albright officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on the same day. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Holley was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. As the family anchor, she was a surrogate mother and grandmother to her many siblings, nieces and nephews. She was always courteous, compassionate, kind and devoted her life to serving the Lord and raising her beloved son, Ernie Ross. She was a member of Oxford First Baptist Church and a member of the Grace Sunday School Class. She taught in vacation bible school and Sunday school for many years. She worked at Anniston Army Depot and was a graduate of White Plains High School. She is survived by her son, Ernie Ross Holley, and sisters, Betty Jo Harris and Mary Ann (Robert) Denson. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and was fondly called 'Aunt Sissie' by them all. Mrs. Holley was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ernest Holley; parents, Thomas and Kate Bell Ross; brothers, Thurman, Vincent, Thomas, Edwin, Billy, Ralph, Robbie, John David and Ben and a sister, Ina Ruth Taylor. Pallbearers will be Phillip Denson, Davis Ross, David Harris, Rock Hanson, Johnny Henson and Greg Turner. A special thanks to Katie Phillips, Carolyn Whitfield, Annette Chapman, Ken Brewer and First Baptist Church of Oxford for the visits, food and love shown to Mrs. Holley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Oxford or Trinity Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

