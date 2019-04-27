Funeral services for Hollis John Robinson, age 89, of Pell City, will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, 3:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Ralph Caldwell and Rev. Tony Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens. Mr. Robinson passed away on Thursday at Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home. Survivors include his children; Teresa Dempsey, Donna Hollingsworth, Deb Robinson, step daughter, Tammy Latimer (John), Kristi Bucher (Thomas), grandchildren; Angela Smith (Ryan), Shane Dempsey, Brittney Ogles (Sam), Brett Hollingsworth, Allison Latimer, Mark Latimer, great grandchildren; Camille Smith, Chandler Smith, Brody Ogles, Judson Ogles, Will Foster, sister, Nellie Benefield (Doug), several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Roy Benefield, Larry Sprinkles Jr, Richard Benefield, Tony Cook, Steve Benefield and Mike Benefield. Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents; John W and Emma Robinson, siblings; Floyd Robinson, Catherine Chastine, Joann Cook, Rita Cofield, Melvinia Robinson, James "Pete" Robinson, Howard "Shorty" Robinson, Harvey "Boots" Robinson and Cleburne Robinson. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 27, 2019