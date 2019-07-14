Homer G. Sparks, 88, passed away at home in Melbourne, Florida on June 27, 2019.
Born and raised in Anniston, Alabama, he was the youngest child of Mary and Leonard Sparks. He graduated from Anniston High School in 1949 where he played trombone in the band and was active in the YMCA Hi-Y Council and many other activities. He began volunteering at the Anniston YMCA USO during World War II under the direction of his life-long mentor W. Paul Alexander, and later directed the YMCA summer day camp. He attended Auburn University before graduating from Davidson College in North Carolina.
Homer served as a First Lieutenant in the Army as a paratrooper, helicopter and fixed-wing pilot, and flight instructor, and later served in the Connecticut and Tennessee National Guards. After earning a Master's of Religious Education from Yale Divinity School, he started his career serving young people as a YMCA Director in Westport, Connecticut and Lebanon, Tennessee. In Lebanon he was also active in the community as a Rotarian, church elder, and part-time professor at Cumberland College.
In 1976, Homer moved to Melbourne, Florida where he worked as a Realtor and real estate developer. In retirement he enjoyed his family, caregiving for elderly friends, traveling, reading, following politics, and gardening. Homer was always a positive, adventurous, hands-on person with a tremendous zest for living. He never said no to a trip, never met a stranger, and never stopped telling jokes and funny stories. He was a loyal friend, husband, father, and citizen.
Homer leaves behind Jean, his wife of 58 years; 4 children with their spouses and partners; 2 grandchildren; and many beloved members of his extended Sparks, Alexander, and Clark families.
His ashes will be buried in the Fall at the Golden Springs Cemetery, final resting place of many generations of Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Golden Springs Cemetery Fund here: https://hollowaysparks.net/in-memory-of-homer-sparks/.
Arrangements are being handled by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care in Melbourne, Florida.
Condolences may be left at https://afcfcare.com/obituaries/homer-g-sparks/.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 14, 2019