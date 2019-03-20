Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Homer H. Turner, Jr. died March 15, 2019. He was born in Birmingham February 18, 1928 and graduated from Auburn University in 1948. After serving in the U. S. Navy he was employed by Alabama Power Co. as a junior engineer. He retired in 1991 as vice president of the Birmingham Division after serving in several managerial positions including manager of industrial relations, vice president of the Eastern Division, assistant to the president, and assistant to the chairman of the board. Active in civic affairs he served as chairman of the board for the Anniston Area Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Birmingham Area Chamber of Commerce, and chairman of the Birmingham Area Alliance of Business. He also served as campaign chairman for the 1991 United Way Campaign for Central Alabama. His other civic involvement included serving on the Mayor's (Birmingham) Advisory Committee, membership on the board of directors of The American Red Cross, The Alabama Symphony Association, the Birmingham Area Festival of Arts, Operation New Birmingham, Birmingham Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and Board of Directors for Brookwood Hospital. He also served as a charter member of the board of directors of The Alabama Power Company Federation and AmSouth Funds. In Auburn he was named a life member of the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council, The Dean's Club, and the Samford Society. He served as Commander (president) of Sigma Nu, his fraternity. He also served as chairman of the Auburn Water Works Board and was active as a parishioner at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity were close to his heart. Survivors include his loving wife Karen T. Turner, his son David Turner, his daughter Leigh Noel and her husband Robert, a stepdaughter Tracie West and her husband Paul. Also surviving are three grandsons, one granddaughter, and three step granddaughters. A funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Auburn, Friday March 22nd at 10:30 in the morning. Visitation will follow immediately after the service. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church or to the Lee County Habitat for Humanity. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com Funeral Home Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

1500 Frederick Road

Opelika , AL 36801

