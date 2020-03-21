Mr. Homer Selton Smith, Jr., 71, of Jacksonville, passed away on March 20, 2020. A private service will be held. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and went on to graduate from Jacksonville State Univerisity with BS in Secondary Education and a masters degree in Music Education. During his time at JSU, he was a member of the Marching Southerners and served as Drum Major from 1966-1969. He served as band director at Scottsboro Junior High School and Scottsboro High School, band director at Villa Rica (GA) High School, was the band director and choral director at Weaver High School, and later became band director at Jacksonville High School. He later worked for Hamilton Band Instrument company for many years. Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the Army Reserve 313th Army Band, where he was the enlisted band leader and was a percussionist. He retired from the Reserves as a Sergeant First Class. Mr. Smith was an active member of the Southerners Alumni Association and was the band leader of the community band in Jacksonville for several years. Since 2006, he had worked at the Jacksonville Church of Christ, where he also served as an Elder. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents, Homer Selton "Jack" Smith, Sr. and Ollie Marie Higgins Smith Howard; two sisters, Alice Smith Johnson Williams and Jackie Smith Hicks. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cecelia Norton Smith; his daughters, Kelli Smith Floyd and Trisha Smith Burt and her husband, Jason; his grandchildren, Dillon Floyd and his wife, Laykin, Abigail Floyd, Chloe Burt; a great granddaughter who will be born in June 2020; sister, Norma Lanier; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Jacksonville Church of Christ, 329 Nisbet Street NW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 or in the name of Homer Selton Smith, Jr. to the Music Department at JSU in care of the JSU Foundation, Rock House, 700 Pelham Road North, Jacksonville, AL 36265 (www.jsu.edu/foundation). The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, and especially his nurse Payton Hammett, and to his oncolgist, Dr. Elquis Castillo and staff, for the care they provided to Mr. Smith. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 21, 2020