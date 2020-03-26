The Anniston Star

Honor Jenkins

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry for your loss. I do not know you but am..."
    - Pam Cody
Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance Ministries #4
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance Ministries #4
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Honor Jenkins 1, will be Monday, at 1pm at the Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance Ministries #4 with Bro. Adrain Jenkins, officiating. Interment will follow in Edge Mount Cemetery. Honor received her wings on March 25, 2020. Honor's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her parents: Lyndon C. Davis and Valarie R. Jenkins; siblings: Rodney C. Sturkie, Makli L. C. Davis, Zion R. Jenkins, Shalaria N. Barden, aunts, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie C. Patton, Ceola Davis. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.