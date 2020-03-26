Funeral service for Honor Jenkins 1, will be Monday, at 1pm at the Evangelistic Outreach Deliverance Ministries #4 with Bro. Adrain Jenkins, officiating. Interment will follow in Edge Mount Cemetery. Honor received her wings on March 25, 2020. Honor's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her parents: Lyndon C. Davis and Valarie R. Jenkins; siblings: Rodney C. Sturkie, Makli L. C. Davis, Zion R. Jenkins, Shalaria N. Barden, aunts, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie C. Patton, Ceola Davis. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020