A graveside service for Dr. Hope P. Davis, 78, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Williams Community Cemetery with Reverend Chris Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church of Williams. Dr. Davis passed away February 18, 2019 at home. Dr. Davis was born May 14, 1940 in Athens, GA and was a lifetime supporter of The University of Georgia. He graduated from Valdosta (GA) High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from his beloved UGA. He went on to earn his Masters and Doctoral degrees from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. He was a professor at Appalachian State University before joining the faculty at Jacksonville State University in 1970. He retired in 2005 after a long career teaching Constitutional Law at JSU. He took great pride in the successful attorneys and judges whose careers he guided and influenced. He also served as the Faculty Athletic Representative at JSU for many years and participated in the growth and success of JSU athletic programs. Dr. Davis is preceded in death by his parents, Hope and Carolyn Davis; a brother, Milton Davis; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Shriner. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Davis; two sons, Richards Davis and his wife, Lea, and Michael Davis and his wife, Jamie; a brother-in-law, William Shriner; a sister-in-law, Gloria Davis; and six grandchildren, Drake, Jordan, Noah, Tara, Brooks, and Gracie. Pallbearers will be Patton Davis, Martin Davis, Will Shriner, Phil Williams, Spencer Davis, and Drake Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Building Fund at the First Baptist Church of Williams, 5579 County Road 37, Jacksonville, AL 36265. The family would like to give special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for the care given to Dr. Davis. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 21, 2019