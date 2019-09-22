Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hope Stephens Duve. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hope Stephens Duve of Huntsville passed away peacefully Friday, August 23 after a prolonged illness.

A passionate teacher of piano and music theory for many years, many of her students have become outstanding performers, teachers and composers themselves.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Lodge at Monte Sano State Park September 25 at two o'clock in the afternoon. Private burial will take place at a later date.

She is survived by sister Anne Stephens Carruth of Alexandria Alabama and her husband George, beloved and dedicated companion Al Eng of Huntsville, sister-in-law Joan Stephens of Orlando Florida, four nieces and nephews and many close friends.

Preceding her in death is husband George Duve, a brother, Louis Bell Stephens Jr., parents Carolynn Robertson Stephens and Colonel Louis Bell Stephens.

Hope grew up in Lineville, Alabama until she was 13, then traveled extensively when her father, an Army officer, was called back on active duty after the Korean War. All that time she remained dedicated to the study of piano and graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in piano performance. Always seeking better ways to impart her love of music to her students, she received an MA degree from UAH in the psychology of effective teaching.

She loved to write poetry and was an avid ball room dancer. A member of Holy Cross St Christopher Episcopal Church, she served on the rectory and was a devoted student of Buddhism.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Magnolia Trace in Huntsville and her special care givers for their many hours of dedicated care.

