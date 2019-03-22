Funeral Service for Horace Carl Roberts, Jr., 74, will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Holley Crossroads Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Lines and Adrian Rogers officiating and Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial with military honors will follow at Whites Gap Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Mr. Roberts passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Roberts; three sons, Wayne Roberts of Heflin, Jeffrey Roberts (Brandy) and Jonathan Roberts all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Maddison Roberts, Marissa Roberts, MaKenna Roberts, Jacob Roberts, and Joshua Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jacob Roberts, Joshua Roberts, Virgil Howard, Johnny Howard, Shane Smith, Rodney McCormick, Brad Tripplet, David Whiteside, and Dylan Sellers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Horace Smith, Jimmy Tripplet, Grady Hill, Randall Brown, Otis Patterson, Derek Evans, Buster Brown, and Charles Thornburg. Mr. Roberts was a longtime resident of Jacksonville and a member of Holley Crossroads Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He retired from Calhoun County Board of Education with 31 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and fishing. Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Roberta Roberts and one sister, Myra Whiteside. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 22, 2019