Horst Drewes
Mr. Horst Drewes, 78, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Drewes was born in Germany, and was a military veteran with 20 years service in the MP Corp. of the United States Army. He was the former owner of the H&R Block franchise offices in Sylacauga and Alexander City, and volunteered as a tax preparer at RSVP. Mr. Drewes is preceded in death by a son, David Drewes. Mr. Drewes is survived by his wife, Karin Drewes; a daughter, Sandy Barnak and her husband, Jeff; granddaughters, Meghan Barnak and Lindsey Barnak; brothers, Guenter Drewes and his wife, Luise, Helmut Drewes and his wife, Kathy, and Reinhold Drewes; his precious pets, Molly, Sammy, and Pickles; and his family in California, Germany, and Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a favorite charity in honor of Mr. Drewes. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
