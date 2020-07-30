Howard Clayton Amason, 85, of Oneonta, formerly of Anniston passed away on Friday, July 24 after a short battle with cancer.

Howard was born on July 17, 1935 to Cecil and Lucille Amason in Birmingham. He grew up in Republic and joined the Navy at age 17, serving in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1956.

After leaving the Navy, he landed his first job at the U.S. Postal Service in Dallas, Texas. He worked for the Postal Service for 29 years in various capacities in Birmingham, Oneonta, and Anniston, concluding his career in Heflin as Postmaster.

He met Betty, and they wed, going on to have three children, Carl, Danny, and Frank. Though their marriage did not last, they remained friends. In 1980 he married Sylvia and gained three more children who grew to love him as their own dad.

After retiring in 1990 Howard enjoyed spending time playing golf, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of the Rosa United Methodist Church for many years.

Howard was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Lucille Amason, his brother, Donald Amason, and his wife, Sylvia Cottingham Amason.

He is survived by his sons Carl Amason (Paula), Danny Amason (Teresa), Frank Amason (Jan), step-children Lisa Sprayberry (Rodney), Charla Atkinson, Brent Cottingham (Nellie), Grandchildren Leslie Amason, Grace Owens (Matt), Jesse Amason, Laura Maxon (Brad), Kenton Sprayberry (Tiffany), Kevin Sprayberry, Leighton Sprayberry, Great-grandchildren Gavin Amason, Raylan and Katelyn Owens, Jayden, Lana and Ember Sprayberry, his sister Janice Nail, and the mother of his children Viola "Betty" Amason. There was a celebration of life at Lemley Funeral Home in Oneonta on Monday, July 27. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rosa United Methodist Church General Fund in memory of Howard Amason.



