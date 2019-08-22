Mr. Howard James Baughn, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on August 20, 2019. He was 86. Mr. Baughn was born on January 29, 1933 in Cleburne County, Alabama to the late William Claudie and Essie Nixon Baughn. He was a retired poultry farmer for Gold Kist and also retired from Printed Fabric. He was a devoted member of Union Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Elkins; his brothers, Fred Jefferson Baughn and Glenn Hurburt Baughn; and his brother-in-law, Herman Shivers. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Hickey Baughn; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Becky Baughn; his daughter, JoAnn Elkins; his grandchildren and their spouses, Julie and Kevin Palmer, Angela and Rodney Whitley, Eddie Baughn, Hermanda Bailey, Joey and Debra Elkins, and Asa and Brittany Elkins; his great-grandchildren, Rebecca Palmer, Marista Otwell, Jacob Elkins, Tye Bailey, Makinsey Baughn, Jordan Elkins, Emily Whitley, Tate Bailey, Maggie Rose Palmer, Jake Palmer, Kinsley Elkins, Bella Elkins, and Keaton Elkins; his sisters and brother-in-law, Annie Jo and Eugene Benefield and Shirley Shivers; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Union Hill Baptist Church. Bro. Steve Galloway, Bro. Lee Hollis, and Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate. Music will be provided by the church choir under the direction of Mr. Gene Meadows. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Baughn, Dustin Meadows, Ryan Meadows, Tye Bailey, Tate Bailey, Asa Elkins, Jeff Smith, and Eddie Baughn. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to the service, his body will lie-in-state at the church for one hour. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 till 8:00 p.m. (Georgia Time). Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 22, 2019