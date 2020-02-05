Memorial service for Howard "Mouse" Waldrep, Jr., 89 of Wellborn, will be 5:00 pm, Thursday in the Howard Waldrep, Jr. Gym at Wellborn High School. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at Eulaton United Methodist Church from 5- 8 pm. Mr. Waldrep passed away on Sunday evening February 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 4, 1931 in Weaver Alabama. He attended Weaver Schools and graduated from Anniston High School in 1949. He attended Snead State on a basketball scholarship. While there, he joined the National Guard. In December 1950, he married Mary Faith Green who also attended Snead State. They were married for 69 years. His guard unit was mobilized in January 1951 where he was sent to Korea. He was a combat wounded Purple Heart recipient. After discharge from the Army, he finished his college basketball career at Jacksonville College (JSU). After graduation, he and Checker moved to Piedmont to teach and coach. He coached, taught and was principal for 14 years. In 1969, he moved to Wellborn High School as principal until his retirement in 1993. During his career at Wellborn, he served on the State High School Athletic Board. After retirement, he was elected to the Calhoun County Board of Education where he served for 12 years. He and fellow college basketball teammate Chuck Miller started a basketball league at Wellborn Elementary School. He also helped to build and light the Wellborn Youth Baseball fields. He was elected to the Alabama High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Calhoun County Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. His greatest enjoyments were watching his grandchildren and great-grandson play sports and fishing with his family. He was a member of Eulaton United Methodist Church. He was known by many names over the years but his favorite was just Pop to all the boys and girls who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Green Waldrep, daughter Martha Waldrep O'Dell and husband Doug, grandson Logan Andrew Waldrep and wife Candice, granddaughter Lauren Faith O'Dell, great-grandsons Emmitt Andrew Pinson and Landry Allen Waldrep. Donations may be made to the Howard "Mouse" Waldrep, Jr. scholarship fund at Piedmont High School, through the Piedmont Education Trust, P.O. Box 819, Piedmont, AL 36272, Wellborn High School, 135 Pinson Road, Anniston, Al 36201 or Alexandria High School 353 Stadium Drive Alexandria, AL 36250. We leave you with one of his famous sayings to remember, "Nobody said it was going to be easy". Online condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 5, 2020