Hugh Elders Nunnelley, 89, of Ohatchee, Alabama passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Mr. Nunnelley was born on September 18, 1930 in Calhoun County, Anniston, Alabama. He lived in Ohatchee, Alabama for several years and attended grade school in Ohatchee. He graduated from Anniston High School in 1948.
He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. He served in the Korean War and was on the USS Bennington. He attended Jacksonville State University in 1955. Later, he married Amber Dell Smith on July 29, 1956.
He worked for Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama and retired after 30 years. He then retired from Lowe's as a lighting manager after 20 years. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He helped with the construction of Hebron Baptist Church fellowship hall. After battling several illnesses and caring for his wife, Mr. Nunnelley is at peace with the Lord and reunited with his bride.
Mr. Nunnelley is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Amber Smith Nunnelley, his father Fred G. Nunnelley, his mother Gertrude Nunnelley, brother Fred G. (Bug) Nunnelley Jr, and sisters Sibyl Birchfield and Doris (Dude) Hughes.
Survivors include his Daughter, Amelia Stockton (Dennis), Sons, Kirk Nunnelley (Nancy) and Jonathon Nunnelley, grandchildren, Heidi Romines, Hannah Stabler, Danielle Ackley, Jessica Thompson, and Josh Stockton, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend love and appreciation to an amazing team of caregivers: Melissa Wright, Marissa Smith, and Cassie Walker.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Hughes, Gary Birchfield, Fred Nunnelley III, Josh Stockton, Edward Thompson, Jamie Wright, and Cody Barnes.
Funeral service for Mr. Nunnelley will be 11 am Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church with Rev. Sam Legon and Rev. Jason Markham officiating. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday from 10 am – 11 am at the church.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 22, 2019