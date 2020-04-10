A private graveside service for Ret MSgt Hugh L. Duncan will be held on Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Barry Howard and Rev. Michael Duncan officiating. Mr. Duncan passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Jacksonville. Survivors include his daughter, Angie Duncan Nemeth and husband Mike, sons, Klaus Duncan and wife Sandra, Peter Eschrig and wife Brenda, Donald Duncan and wife Billie, Harold Duncan, Mike Duncan and wife Sharhonda and Jeff Duncan and wife Angela, 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, special friend Marie Sallee and family. Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his wife, Helene Duncan. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Calhoun County Humane Society, 1201 Parkwood Drive, Anniston, AL 36201 or the , 1100 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205. Mr. Duncan was a native of Canton, Gerogia. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Williams. Mr. Duncan retired from the U.S. Army after 23 ½ years of service in which he was a Bronze Star recipient. He also retired from Anniston Army Depot.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2020