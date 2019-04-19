The funeral service for Mr. Hugh M. Hamilton, 93, of Anniston, will be held at noon on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St Mark United Methodist Church in Golden Springs with the Reverend Tim Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Hamilton passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Hamilton; parents, Olin Moody and Mary Thelma McComack Hamilton. A Birmingham native, Mr. Hamilton had lived in Anniston most of his life. He was born on June 23, 1925 to Olin Moody and Mary Thelma McComack Hamilton. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and served in WWII with the United States Navy 103rd Naval Construction Battalion in the South Pacific. After the war, he began his career with Southern Bell Telephone Company in 1946. In 1948, he married the love of his life Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Crook. They were married for 66 years until her death in 2014. After various job assignments in Birmingham with the telephone company he accepted a management position in Anniston and worked there until his retirement with Bell South in 1987 after 41 years of service. He was a lifelong member of The Pioneers of America and also represented Bell South with Anniston High School Junior Achievement, he was a member of Golden Springs Civitan Club, and Anniston Area Industrial Management Club. He was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist founded in 1964. He served on Various committees and chairmanships. Survivors include daughter, Judy Hamilton Williams and her husband, Greg, of Birmingham; son, Dale Alan Hamilton and his wife, Sharon, of Oxford; grandchildren, Kelly Hamilton Porter and her husband, Heath, Holly Hamilton Ramsey and her husband, Corey, Chris Williams and his wife, Samantha, and Matt Williams and his wife, Nicole; and six great-grandchildren, Camden Ingram, Anthony Roberts, Kale Roberts, Kaegan Ramsey, Kambree Ramsey, Liam Williams. Pallbearers will be Chris Williams, Matt Williams, Corey Ramsey, Camden Ingram, Anthony Roberts, David Roberts. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1320 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL 36207. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 19, 2019